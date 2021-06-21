Menu
2011 GMC Acadia

277,000 KM

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

SLE2

SLE2

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

277,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7344083
  • VIN: 1GKKVPEDXBJ196643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 GMC Acadia Fully CERTIFIED!! This Vehicle has 277 000 km, Automatic, 3.6L engine, AWD, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, wheel controls, keyless entry, A/C, CD/Radio/bluetooth/Aux in, front and rear dual climate control, back up camera, 7 PASSENGERS, spacious trunk space, tires like new, very clean in and out, no rust, no malfunctions, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price. *FINANCING AVAILABLE *CARFAX PROVIDED *LIMITED WARRANTY AVAILABLE Please call us at 416 566 4564 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

