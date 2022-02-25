2011 GMC Savana

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 6 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8445042

8445042 Stock #: 165340

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 368,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.