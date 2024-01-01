$15,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING
Location
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 26,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM Road King Classic with hardbags. Never dropped. Local Canadian bike. New touring frame after 2009. Well looked after and maintained bike with a Harley Dealer service history.
Removable windshield for the naked bike feel when not touring. Very fun bike that does it all and looks great.
Lots of extras. Stage 1 screamin eagle kit, super tuner, intake, pipes. Upgraded higher bars. rider back rest, passenger back rest, back rack. etc.
This bike has been very well looked after and had services from the Harley dealer. I have copies of all the recent service, tires, breaks, bearing, oil, battery etc. Needs nothing.
Clean history, no damage, never dropped. Dealer owned bike. plus tax and fee.
Selling with a safety from Harley. Ready to ride!
Must see in person. By appointment only.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
