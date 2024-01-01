Menu
Low KM Road King Classic with hardbags. Never dropped. Local Canadian bike. New touring frame after 2009. Well looked after and maintained bike with a Harley Dealer service history. 

Removable windshield for the naked bike feel when not touring. Very fun bike that does it all and looks great.

Lots of extras. Stage 1 screamin eagle kit, super tuner, intake, pipes. Upgraded higher bars. rider back rest, passenger back rest, back rack. etc.
This bike has been very well looked after and had services from the Harley dealer. I have copies of all the recent service, tires, breaks, bearing, oil, battery etc. Needs nothing.
Clean history, no damage, never dropped. Dealer owned bike. plus tax and fee.
Selling with a safety from Harley. Ready to ride!
Must see in person. By appointment only.

2011 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

26,600 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2011 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

2011 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5HD1FB4ABB671011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM Road King Classic with hardbags. Never dropped. Local Canadian bike. New touring frame after 2009. Well looked after and maintained bike with a Harley Dealer service history.

Removable windshield for the naked bike feel when not touring. Very fun bike that does it all and looks great.

Lots of extras. Stage 1 screamin eagle kit, super tuner, intake, pipes. Upgraded higher bars. rider back rest, passenger back rest, back rack. etc.
This bike has been very well looked after and had services from the Harley dealer. I have copies of all the recent service, tires, breaks, bearing, oil, battery etc. Needs nothing.
Clean history, no damage, never dropped. Dealer owned bike. plus tax and fee.
Selling with a safety from Harley. Ready to ride!
Must see in person. By appointment only.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

416-930-6465
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

2011 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING