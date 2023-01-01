$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2011 Honda Accord
Location
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
278,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10392039
- Stock #: 9246
- VIN: 1HGCP2F7XBA802899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 278,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival, trade in from Acura dealer, accident free with good service history, equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, power group, a/c, sunroof, alloy wheels, power dr.seat and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
