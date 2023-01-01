Menu
2011 Honda Accord

278,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2011 Honda Accord

2011 Honda Accord

2011 Honda Accord

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

278,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10392039
  • Stock #: 9246
  • VIN: 1HGCP2F7XBA802899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from Acura dealer, accident free with good service history, equipped with a 2.4L 4 cylinder engine and automatic transmission, power group, a/c, sunroof, alloy wheels, power dr.seat and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY available.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

