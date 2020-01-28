Menu
2011 Honda Civic

LX-S, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE IGNITION, PARKING AID

2011 Honda Civic

LX-S, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE IGNITION, PARKING AID

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 325,787KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4559766
  • Stock #: PC5268
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F60BH001822
Exterior Colour
Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
2011 HONDA CIVIC LX-S Sedan | AUTOMATIC | SEDAN | KEYLESS ENTRY | REMOTE IGNITION | ELECTRONIC PARKING AID | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE











Known as one of the best compact cars in the market. This beautiful 2011 HONDA CIVIC LX-S Sedan comes with a powerful 1.8L L4 SOHC 16V engine and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.







This Civic comes with ABS Brakes System, Alloy wheels, air conditioning, Electronic Parking Aid, Child Safety Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Remote Ignition, Second Row Folding Seat, Daytime Running Lights,

AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Cruise Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering and Telescopic Steering Column, Tilt Steering Column, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Rear Spoiler, Power Windows, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror and many more nifty features!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Additional Features
  • digital odometer
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Front wipers: intermittent
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Rear seat type: bench
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Auxiliary audio input: MP3
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
  • Seatbelt pretensioners
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Antenna type: element
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Anti-theft system: audio security system
  • Total speakers: 4
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Axle ratio: 4.44
  • Watts: 160
  • Front brake diameter: 10.3
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
  • Steering ratio: 13.73
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Rear brake diameter: 7.9
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 10 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

