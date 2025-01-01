$11,500+ taxes & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR LX
2011 Honda CR-V
4WD 5DR LX
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER LOW KM ! LX AWD! LEATHER SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!
ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN
CARFAX! ONE OWNER! DEALER SERVICED! LEGENDARY HONDA CRV, "GOES FOREVER", SUPER
GAS SAVING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO
OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-356-8118