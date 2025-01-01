2011 Honda CR-V

Menu
<p>SUPER LOW KM ! LX AWD! LEATHER SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!</p><p>ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN</p><p>CARFAX! ONE OWNER! DEALER SERVICED! LEGENDARY HONDA CRV, GOES FOREVER, SUPER </p><p>GAS SAVING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO </p><p>OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H36BL802286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM ! LX AWD! LEATHER SEAT! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL!

ICE COLD A/C! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

CARFAX! ONE OWNER! DEALER SERVICED! LEGENDARY HONDA CRV, "GOES FOREVER", SUPER 

GAS SAVING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO 

OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118

416-356-8118

