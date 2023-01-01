Menu
2011 Honda Odyssey

300,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2011 Honda Odyssey

2011 Honda Odyssey

Ex, 8 Passengers, DVD, 3/Y Warranty Available

2011 Honda Odyssey

Ex, 8 Passengers, DVD, 3/Y Warranty Available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

300,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9686413
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H49BB506918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 

--     Fully Certified

--     Ex, 8 Passengers, DVD

--     Automatic

 

 

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

 

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

