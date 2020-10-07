Menu
2011 Honda Pilot

198,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

LEATHER,8 PASS,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

198,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 198,500 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED,8 PASSENGERS,$9988,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES & TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
