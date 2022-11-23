Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Elantra

171,230 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS/SUNROOF/HTDSEATS/AUTO/AC/CERTIFIED/4CYLINDER

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS/SUNROOF/HTDSEATS/AUTO/AC/CERTIFIED/4CYLINDER

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

  1. 1669499357
  2. 1669499357
  3. 1669499357
  4. 1669499357
  5. 1669499357
  6. 1669499357
  7. 1669499357
  8. 1669499357
  9. 1669499357
  10. 1669499357
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9333064
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5BH015000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,230 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS!!4 CYLINDER 1.8LITRE ENGINE  ONLY 171,231 KMS AUTOMATIC SUNROOF HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER POWER TRUNK RELEASE CRUISE CONTROL ALLOY WHEELS COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTRATION ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO.PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! *** 


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00 



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!! 



Trade-ins welcome!!! 

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays) 

lets do this auto sales inc. 



647 627 56 00 



www.letsdothisautosales.ca 

Address: 

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 187,434 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue SV...
 181,669 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Rio 5dr HB ...
 133,799 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory