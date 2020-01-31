Menu
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Premium

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662585
  • VIN: KMHHT6KDXBU058279
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

WHAT DO YOU GET?

-2.0 Turbocharged Engine

-6 Speed Manual Transmission

-Leather Interior

-Power Sunroof

-18-inch alloy wheels 

-CD/MP3 stereo with USB and auxiliary input 

-Bluetooth connectivity

-Auto up/down windows

-Power locks with keyless entry 

-Cloth seats

-Folding rear seat

-Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls 

-Cruise control 

-Trip computer 

-Fog lamps 

-Automatic headlamps

-Heated mirrors

-Active head restraints

-Variable intermittent wipers.


FINANCING AVAILABLE?

Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!


HAVE A TRADE-IN?

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.


PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 

We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase


HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 

On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested, and not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify and e-test all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.


CONTACT US: 

TEL: (647) 346-5333 OR (647) 717-3619

ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6

EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca


We are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us. 


We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.


HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday-Saturday: 10am to 8pm

OPEN ON Sundays: 11am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

