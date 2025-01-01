Menu
2011, HYUNDAI SONATA SE  2.0T 

Special Price: $4,995 AS IS 
At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price . No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.
Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Used
190,700KM
VIN 5NPEC4AB6BH183057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price: $4,995 AS IS 
At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price . No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.
Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top-dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.
Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Rear Heat Ducts
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Eco indicator
Air conditioning w/cabin air filter
Rear coat hanger
Simulated leather door trim inserts
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders
Push button start/stop

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Sport-tuned suspension
Dual chrome exhaust tips
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Dual front side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Body side reinforcements
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour bumpers
Chrome accented door handles
Solar control glass
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
Front fog lights
Chrome window mouldings
Windshield wiper de-icer
P225/45R18 performance tires
Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
Sunshade band
Variable-intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: turning signal indicators

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
Antenna w/shark fin design & XM reception
Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

Additional Features

Armrest
trunk
pinch protection
hood
front map
dual cupholders
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front centre console -inc: storage
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
Illumination -inc: cargo area
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down
Remote releases -inc: fuel door
USB/iPod input
auxiliary MP3 input
dome lamp w/delay
front pretensioners & force limiters
ignition surround
Rear centre console -inc: dual cupholders
lock out button
2.0L DOHC Theta II turbo GDI I4 engine
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: paddle shifters
6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD
18 hyper-silver aluminum wheels

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
