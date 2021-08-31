Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,400

+ tax & licensing
$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

LIMITED,LEATHER,MOONROOF,ALLOYS,BLUETOOTH

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

159,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7980200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOY RIMS,FOG LIGHTS,BLUETOOTH,USB,POWER HEATED SEAT,4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER,AMAZING DRIVE,ONLY 159KM,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$7400,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

