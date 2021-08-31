2011 Hyundai Sonata

+ taxes & licensing
416-565-8644
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
416-565-8644
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $490
+ taxes & licensing
LIMITED,LEATHER,SUNROOF,ALLOY RIMS,FOG LIGHTS,BLUETOOTH,USB,POWER HEATED SEAT,4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER,AMAZING DRIVE,ONLY 159KM,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$7400,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1