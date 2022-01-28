$8,995+ tax & licensing
416-831-0578
2011 Hyundai Tucson
4 CYL | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS |
Location
Maple C Cars
90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
$8,995
- Listing ID: 8193813
- VIN: KM8JT3AC1BU306461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,781 KM
Vehicle Description
4 Cyl, Leather, Bluetooth, power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac, keyless, alarm, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!!
Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003
Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $595 for safety
Vehicle Features
