2011 Hyundai Tucson

178,781 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Maple C Cars

416-831-0578

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

4 CYL | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS |

2011 Hyundai Tucson

4 CYL | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | KEYLESS |

Location

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,781KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8193813
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC1BU306461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,781 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Leather, Bluetooth, power windows, power door locks, tilt, cruise, cd, ac, keyless, alarm, Drives Excellent, New Car Trade, Just Arrived, No Accidents!!!

 

 

 

Maple C Cars Ltd, 90 Winter Ave, Scar, Ont, M1K 4M3

 

 

 

416-831-0578

 

 

 

info@mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

www.mapleccars.ca

 

 

 

Member of Used Car Dealer Association since 2003

 

 

 

Uncertified vehicles are not driveable, extra $595 for safety

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple C Cars

Maple C Cars

90 Winter Ave., Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-831-0578

