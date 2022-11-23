$11,900+ tax & licensing
416-248-2291
2011 Infiniti G37
SNOW MODE*AWD*SAT RADIO*PICTURES COMING SOON!!
Weston Motors Inc.
2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9423801
- Stock #: 406912
- VIN: JN1CV6AR4BM406912
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!
-FRONT HEATED SEATS-POWER WINDOWS-DRIVER MEMORY SEATS-SNOW MODE-A.C-AM/FM/SAT RADIO-AUX CONNECTIVITY-POWER MIRRORS-BACK-UP CAMERA+REAR SENSORS-HANDSFREE SYSTEM-CD READER-5 SPEAKER BASE SYSTEM-SUNROOF-AUTO WINDSHIELD WIPERS-AWD-3.7L- 6CYL-
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
