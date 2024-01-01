Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO - 1 OWNER IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - 4X4 - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PARK ASSIST - POWER SUNROOF - REMOTE START - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY - POWER LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $9,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1 OWNER-4X4-NAVI-CAMERA-LEATHER-SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1 OWNER-4X4-NAVI-CAMERA-LEATHER-SUNROOF

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1723911483
  2. 1723911488
  3. 1723911492
  4. 1723911499
  5. 1723911502
  6. 1723911507
  7. 1723911511
  8. 1723911516
  9. 1723911519
  10. 1723911523
  11. 1723911527
  12. 1723911531
  13. 1723911535
  14. 1723911538
  15. 1723911628
  16. 1723911637
  17. 1723911642
  18. 1723911647
  19. 1723911651
  20. 1723911657
  21. 1723911662
  22. 1723911666
  23. 1723911670
  24. 1723911675
  25. 1723911679
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4RR4GGXBC657956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO - 1 OWNER IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - 4X4 - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACKUP CAMERA - PARK ASSIST - POWER SUNROOF - REMOTE START - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY - POWER LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - TRAILER HITCH PACKAGE - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $9,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GT-AWD-NAVI-CAMERA-BSM-LEATHER-SUNROOF-1 OWNER for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GT-AWD-NAVI-CAMERA-BSM-LEATHER-SUNROOF-1 OWNER 114,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T-QUATTRO-S-LINE-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T-QUATTRO-S-LINE-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF 142,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350-BlueTEC-1 OWNER-AMG PKG-NAVI-CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350-BlueTEC-1 OWNER-AMG PKG-NAVI-CAMERA 85,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee