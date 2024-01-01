$11,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND 5.7 HEMI
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
OVERLAND 5.7 HEMI
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,500 KM
Vehicle Description
OVERLAND! 5.7L! V8! 4WD! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF！PUSH START!
NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER LIFT GATE! BLUETOOTH! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! GOOD BODY! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LOTS OF POWER!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118