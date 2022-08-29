Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

167,495 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland, NAV, SUNROOF, HEATED & VENTED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland, NAV, SUNROOF, HEATED & VENTED SEATS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,495KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9272923
  • Stock #: PC8846
  • VIN: 1J4RR6GG9BC602538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8846
  • Mileage 167,495 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 JEEP CHEROKEE OVERLAND | NAVIGATION | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | POWER SEATS | CRUISE CONTROL | AUXILIARY AUDIO JACK | WOOD TRIM STEERING WHEEL | 17'' ALLOY WHEELS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SIRIUS XM | DRIVE MODE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2011 Jeep Cherokee Overland is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility. It is perfect for adventurous individuals as the vehicle features a 3.6L V6 Engine, mated to a world-renowned 4X4 system, and a Smooth Automatic Transmission. The Cherokee has excellent sound deadening, supportive seats and plenty of room to stretch out. This Cherokee comes in a Black exterior and a Black Leather interior.







The 2011 Cherokee Overland is equipped with Leather seats, Heated And Vented Front Seats, Navigation, A wood trim steering wheel and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rearview monitor
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Trailer Hitch
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
Wood
2
8
low oil pressure
low fuel level
side mirrors
Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
Trailer Wiring
Parking sensors: rear
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door trim: wood
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Navigation system: DVD
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Skid plate(s)
Tire type: all terrain
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Passenger seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Battery: maintenance-free
Hard drive: 30GB
Door handle color: chrome
Front brake width: 1.2
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD selector: manual hi-lo
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4
Power outlet(s): 115V
Body side moldings: chrome
Front brake diameter: 12.9
RAIN SENSING
Alternator: 160 amps
Premium brand: Boston Acoustics
Axle ratio: 3.06
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 700 CCA
Watts: 506
Rear brake width: 0.55
Wheels: chrome alloy
LAMP FAILURE
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
auto delay off
reclining
power glass
12V front
with washer
12V rear
auto on
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rack crossbars: black
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 83,866 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 BMW 7 Series 75...
 108,099 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Cayenne...
 50,113 KM
$112,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory