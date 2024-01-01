Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Jeep Patriot North<em>SUNROOF</em> from Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black cloth upholstery, perfect for carrying passengers and cargo alike. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine thats sure to get you where you need to go. This Patriot also features a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on your adventures.</p><p>With a comfortable automatic transmission, power steering, and front-wheel drive, this Jeep is a pleasure to drive. Youll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors, especially during those cold Canadian winters. This Patriot comes equipped with a CD player for your entertainment needs, and its safety features include anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. With a warranty available, you can rest assured that youre getting a reliable and dependable vehicle.</p><p>At only 167,030 km, this Jeep Patriot is ready for many more miles of adventure. Come see it in person at Select Auto Centre Ltd. today!</p><p>$5888 + HST & LIC.</p><p>Here are 5 of the Jeep Patriots most sizzling features:</p><ol><li><strong>Sunroof / Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine on your drives.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips!</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Control your windows with ease.</li><li><strong>Power Door Locks:</strong> Stay secure on the go.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2011 Jeep Patriot

167,030 KM

Details Description Features

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Jeep Patriot

North*SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Patriot

North*SUNROOF*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1730145164
  2. 1730145164
  3. 1730145164
  4. 1730145165
  5. 1730145164
  6. 1730145164
  7. 1730145165
  8. 1730144966
  9. 1730145165
  10. 1730144976
  11. 1730144980
  12. 1730144985
  13. 1730144991
  14. 1730144995
  15. 1730144999
  16. 1730145003
  17. 1730145008
  18. 1730145012
  19. 1730145016
  20. 1730145019
  21. 1730145023
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,030KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4NT2GB1BD104549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Jeep Patriot NorthSUNROOF from Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black cloth upholstery, perfect for carrying passengers and cargo alike. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 4-cylinder engine that's sure to get you where you need to go. This Patriot also features a sunroof, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on your adventures.

With a comfortable automatic transmission, power steering, and front-wheel drive, this Jeep is a pleasure to drive. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and heated mirrors, especially during those cold Canadian winters. This Patriot comes equipped with a CD player for your entertainment needs, and its safety features include anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags. With a warranty available, you can rest assured that you're getting a reliable and dependable vehicle.

At only 167,030 km, this Jeep Patriot is ready for many more miles of adventure. Come see it in person at Select Auto Centre Ltd. today!

$5888 + HST & LIC.

Here are 5 of the Jeep Patriot's most sizzling features:

  1. Sunroof / Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine on your drives.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather.
  3. Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips!
  4. Power Windows: Control your windows with ease.
  5. Power Door Locks: Stay secure on the go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2014 Ford Edge 4dr SEL AWD*NAVIGATION*PANO ROOF*LOADED* for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Ford Edge 4dr SEL AWD*NAVIGATION*PANO ROOF*LOADED* 146,859 KM $12,488 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 127,946 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto LE*GAS SAVER* for sale in Toronto, ON
2012 Toyota Yaris 5dr HB Auto LE*GAS SAVER* 143,482 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Patriot