<p>EX! V6! ONLY 104500 KM! SUPER LOW KM! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! 3 RD ROW SEAT! </p><p>7 SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! TWO COMPLETE</p><p>SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT </p><p>FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT </p><p>NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/</p>

2011 Kia Rondo

104,500 KM

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

Used
As Is Condition
VIN KNAHH8C60B7360130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 104,500 KM

Vehicle Description

EX! V6! ONLY 104500 KM! SUPER LOW KM! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! 3 RD ROW SEAT! 

7 SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! TWO COMPLETE

SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT 

FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT 

NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

