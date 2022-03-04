$6,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Kia Sorento
EX Lux
Location
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
157,026KM
Used
As Is Condition
- Listing ID: 8587046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,026 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 KIA SORENTO EX - ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE - 6 CYLINDER ENGINE (V6) - AUTO. TRANS. FULLY EQUIPPED - LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, PM, PS, PB, PDL,, AND MORE!
CARFAX REPORT-PLEASE CLICK ON ATTACHED LINK TO VIEW FREE REPORT
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:
CARFAX VEHCLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED
ORIGINAL OWNERS MANUALS, BOOKS & 2 KEYS
YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$ (BEING SOLD AS-IS / NOT CERTIFIED- AS TRADED IN)
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO BRING ALONG YOUR TECHNICIAN TO INSPECT, AND TEST DRIVE, THIS VEHICLE PRIOR TO PURCHASING!
AT THIS PRICE (BEING SOLD "AS-IS" - NOT CERTIFIED) AS TRADED IN), “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
HST, LICENCE AND OMVIC ($10.00) FEE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY FOR THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17 TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
WE ARE AN OMVIC CERTIFIED (REGISTERED) DEALER AND PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA.
SERVING TORONTO, GTA AND CANADA SINCE 2000!!
WE CAN ALSO ASSIST IN OUT OF PROVINCE PURCHASES, AS WELL.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
