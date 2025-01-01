Menu
<p>4U! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! </p><p>SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO</p><p>CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ALL DEALER SERVICE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!</p><p>AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO </p><p>TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118    647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2011 Kia Soul

228,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,500KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNDJT2A27B7284681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,500 KM

Vehicle Description

4U! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 

SUNROOF! ALLOY RIMS! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ALL DEALER SERVICE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!

AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $699 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO 

TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

