<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D46BA593456, V8, HSE, NAVIGATION, AWD, REAR VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, Grey on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel,  Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer/AM/FM/AUX, Auto Dim Mirror, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> </p><p>FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)</p><p>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> </p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p> </p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.</p><p>2.Administration Fee.</p><p>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).</p><p>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.</p><p>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> </p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p> </p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2011 Land Rover LR4

114,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Land Rover LR4

HSE | NAVI | REARCAM | PANOROOF | 7 SEATS

12108656

2011 Land Rover LR4

HSE | NAVI | REARCAM | PANOROOF | 7 SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALAK2D46BA593456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Land Rover LR4