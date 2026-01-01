Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D40BA554104, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, COOL BOX, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, White on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel,  Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer/AM/FM/AUX, Auto Dim Mirror, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Ctrl., Traction Ctrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p>FINANCING: 9.99%<br>APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br>OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p>Our Price Includes:</p><p>1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br>2.Administration Fee.<br>3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br>4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br>5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p>Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2011 Land Rover LR4

147,000 KM

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Land Rover LR4

HSE|LUX|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

13520190

2011 Land Rover LR4

HSE|LUX|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALAK2D40BA554104

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D40BA554104, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, COOL BOX, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, White on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel,  Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer/AM/FM/AUX, Auto Dim Mirror, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Ctrl., Traction Ctrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Air Suspension

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Land Rover LR4