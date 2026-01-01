$15,900+ taxes & licensing
2011 Land Rover LR4
HSE|LUX|NAVI|DUAL DVD|360 CAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D40BA554104, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, COOL BOX, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, White on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer/AM/FM/AUX, Auto Dim Mirror, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Ctrl., Traction Ctrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
