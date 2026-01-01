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<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAF2D40BA585387, V8, HSE, NAVIGATION, AWD,  7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, Black on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel,  Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon  Premium Stereo,  Auto Dim Mirror, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!</p><p> FINANCING: 9.99%</p><p> APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br> OAC (On Approved Credit)</p><p> Our Price Includes:</p><p> 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br> 2.Administration Fee.<br> 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br> 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br> 5.OMVIC Fee.</p><p> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>Trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2011 Land Rover LR4

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Land Rover LR4

HSE|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|19in ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14081883

2011 Land Rover LR4

HSE|NAVI|PANOROOF|LEATHER|19in ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALAF2D40BA585387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAF2D40BA585387, V8, HSE, NAVIGATION, AWD,  7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, Black on Black Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel,  Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon  Premium Stereo,  Auto Dim Mirror, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

 FINANCING: 9.99%

 APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
 OAC (On Approved Credit)

 Our Price Includes:

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
 2.Administration Fee.
 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
 5.OMVIC Fee.

 Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
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647-260-0371

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$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Land Rover LR4