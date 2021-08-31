2011 Land Rover LR4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7659511

7659511 Stock #: 577013

577013 VIN: SALAK2D42BA577013

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Suspension Air Suspension Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Entertainment System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.