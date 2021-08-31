Menu
2011 Land Rover LR4

180,000 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20 INCH ALLOYS

LUX|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|20 INCH ALLOYS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7659511
  • Stock #: 577013
  • VIN: SALAK2D42BA577013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D42BA577013, HSE LUXURY PKG., V8, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, AIR SUSPENSION, TRIPLE SUNROOF, PARK SENSORS, 20-inch ALLOYS, Black on Black Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Terrain Respose System, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Stereo, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Heated Steering, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 6.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

