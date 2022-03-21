Menu
2011 Land Rover LR4

108,000 KM

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

HSE|LUX|NAVI|360 CAMERA|DUAL DVD|RUNNING BOARDS

HSE|LUX|NAVI|360 CAMERA|DUAL DVD|RUNNING BOARDS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8691611
  • Stock #: 551256
  • VIN: SALAK2D48BA551256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAK2D48BA551256, V8, HSE, LUXURY, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, 360° VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, RUNNING BOARDS, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, TRIPLE SUNROOF, FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS, 19-inch ALLOYS, White on Tan Leather, Terrain Respose System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Climate Ctrl., Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD/DVD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, SMART KEY SYSTEM, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING:
8.99% APR  (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

