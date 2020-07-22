Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

AUTOBIOGRAPHY-SUPERCHARGED-NAVI-CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

AUTOBIOGRAPHY-SUPERCHARGED-NAVI-CAMERA

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5678226
  • VIN: SALSP2E4XBA708757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 2011 RANGE ROVER SPORT AUTOBIOGRAPHY - SUPERCHARGED - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - 20" WHEELS - GT SKIRT PACKAGE - BREMBO BRAKES - XENON LED LIGHTS - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - HEATED SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT -  HEATED STEERING WHEEL  - POWER SUNROOF - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - BLUETOOTH - AND SO MUCH MORE.

CLEAN CARFAX - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 162,000KM - $23,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 99,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 55,000 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 2.0T-QU...
 102,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory