2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

179,000 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUPERCHARGED|AUTOBIOGRAPHY|NAVI|360 CAMERA

2011 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

SUPERCHARGED|AUTOBIOGRAPHY|NAVI|360 CAMERA

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6450460
  Stock #: 708473
  VIN: SALSP2E47BA708473

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan/Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALSP2E47BA708473, SUPERCHARGED, AUTOBIOGRAPHY, 510hp!, NAVIGATION, 360 ARROUND VIEW CAMERA, HARMAN-KARDON LOGIC7 PREMIUM STEREO, PWR. SUNROOF, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Smart Key, Rear Heated Seats, Black on Two Tone (Tan/Black) Leather, Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Pwr. Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone and On-Board Computer Controls, Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 6.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

