2011 Lexus IS 250

200,860 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

C CONVERTIBLE, V6, NAV, CAM, HEATED/VENTED, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

200,860KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6998435
  • Stock #: PC6841
  • VIN: JTHFF2C22B2517209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

2011 LEXUS IS250 C | CONVERTIBLE | V6 | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER SEATS | LEATHER SEATS AND UPHOLSTERY | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | AUX | USB INPUT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2011 Lexus IS250 Convertible is a great entry-level convertible for someone seeking a car for the summer. This Lexus gets a retractable hard-top roof. The hard-top roof not only provides better protection than the sof-top but with the tight seals it has better noise insulation than the soft-top counter parts. The automatic roof can be operated from open to close position in mere 20 seconds. The car comes with a V6 engine which is powerful enough for leisure drives on the weekend. The Lexus also comes with great quality suspension which will absorb the bumps. It places itself great among the other luxury convertibles. The car is in beautiful White Exterior and Black Leather Interior.







The car comes with lots of features like Navigation, Back up camera, Mark Levinson Sound System, Keyless entry and start, Bluetooth Connectivity and more. The car also is local Ontario vehicle with clean carfax.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Tool Kit
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
ashtray
low fuel level
USB
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lighter element
Radio: AM/FM
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Exhaust: dual tip
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Rear seat type: bucket
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top
Rolling code security
Antenna type: mast
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Power windows: front
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Courtesy lights: door
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Infotainment: Enform
Watts: 194
Front brake diameter: 11.7
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
Easy entry: power passenger seat
Emergency locking retractors: driver
Window defogger: rear
Steering Ratio: 14.6
Rear headrests: foldable
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
reclining
maintenance due
audio security system
auto-locking
remotely operated
metallic-tone
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

