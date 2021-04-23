2011 Lexus IS 250

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2011 LEXUS IS250 C | CONVERTIBLE | V6 | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER SEATS | LEATHER SEATS AND UPHOLSTERY | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | AUX | USB INPUT | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2011 Lexus IS250 Convertible is a great entry-level convertible for someone seeking a car for the summer. This Lexus gets a retractable hard-top roof. The hard-top roof not only provides better protection than the sof-top but with the tight seals it has better noise insulation than the soft-top counter parts. The automatic roof can be operated from open to close position in mere 20 seconds. The car comes with a V6 engine which is powerful enough for leisure drives on the weekend. The Lexus also comes with great quality suspension which will absorb the bumps. It places itself great among the other luxury convertibles. The car is in beautiful White Exterior and Black Leather Interior.
The car comes with lots of features like Navigation, Back up camera, Mark Levinson Sound System, Keyless entry and start, Bluetooth Connectivity and more. The car also is local Ontario vehicle with clean carfax.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
