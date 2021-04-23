2011 Lexus IS 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 8 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6998435

6998435 Stock #: PC6841

PC6841 VIN: JTHFF2C22B2517209

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC6841

Mileage 200,860 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors First Aid Kit Stability Control Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Compass Comfort Cargo Area Light Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Tool Kit Rear 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar ashtray low fuel level USB Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Lumbar Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Lighter element Radio: AM/FM Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Impact Absorbing Bumpers ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Exhaust: dual tip Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Auxiliary audio input: MP3 Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Side mirrors: heated Knee airbags: dual front Rear seat type: bucket Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Convertible roof: power retractable hard top Rolling code security Antenna type: mast Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Power windows: front Front wipers: variable intermittent Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Upholstery: leather-trimmed Courtesy lights: door Power door locks: anti-lockout Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Infotainment: Enform Watts: 194 Front brake diameter: 11.7 Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2 Easy entry: power passenger seat Emergency locking retractors: driver Window defogger: rear Steering Ratio: 14.6 Rear headrests: foldable LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone proximity entry system reclining maintenance due audio security system auto-locking remotely operated metallic-tone Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.