2011 Lincoln MKS
V6|AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10080474
- Stock #: 601140
- VIN: 1LNHL9ER1BG601140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1LNHL9ER1BG601140, AWD, V6, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, 20-inch Alloys, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Seats Front/Rear, 4-wheel ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Dual Climate Control, Valet Mode, Black on Black Leather, Digital Keypad Pwr. Door Locks, Voice Control, Adaptive Headlights, Front Fog Lights, CD Player/Radio/USB, Luxury Wood Trim, Push Start Button, Keyless Ignition, Memory Seats, Pwr. Windows/ Heated Mirrors, Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Leather Steering Wheel Audio/Transmission/Cruise Control, Cool Box, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
