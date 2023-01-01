Menu
2011 Lincoln MKS

91,000 KM

Details

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 Lincoln MKS

2011 Lincoln MKS

V6|AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

2011 Lincoln MKS

V6|AWD|NAVI|REARCAM|PANOROOF|LEATHER|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080474
  • Stock #: 601140
  • VIN: 1LNHL9ER1BG601140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1LNHL9ER1BG601140, AWD, V6, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, 20-inch Alloys, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Seats Front/Rear, 4-wheel ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Dual Climate Control, Valet Mode, Black on Black Leather, Digital Keypad Pwr. Door Locks, Voice Control, Adaptive Headlights, Front Fog Lights, CD Player/Radio/USB, Luxury Wood Trim, Push Start Button, Keyless Ignition, Memory Seats, Pwr. Windows/ Heated Mirrors, Tilt/Telescopic/Heated Leather Steering Wheel Audio/Transmission/Cruise Control, Cool Box, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

