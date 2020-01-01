Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Maserati GranTurismo

87,271 KM

Details Description Features

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2011 Maserati GranTurismo

2011 Maserati GranTurismo

V8, 4.7L, 433HP, CONVERTIBLE, HEATED, BOSE SOUND

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Maserati GranTurismo

V8, 4.7L, 433HP, CONVERTIBLE, HEATED, BOSE SOUND

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6297819
  2. 6297819
  3. 6297819
  4. 6297819
  5. 6297819
  6. 6297819
  7. 6297819
  8. 6297819
  9. 6297819
  10. 6297819
  11. 6297819
  12. 6297819
  13. 6297819
  14. 6297819
  15. 6297819
  16. 6297819
  17. 6297819
  18. 6297819
  19. 6297819
  20. 6297819
  21. 6297819
  22. 6297819
  23. 6297819
  24. 6297819
  25. 6297819
  26. 6297819
  27. 6297819
  28. 6297819
  29. 6297819
  30. 6297819
  31. 6297819
  32. 6297819
  33. 6297819
  34. 6297819
  35. 6297819
  36. 6297819
  37. 6297819
  38. 6297819
  39. 6297819
  40. 6297819
  41. 6297819
  42. 6297819
Contact Seller

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

87,271KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6297819
  • Stock #: PC6410
  • VIN: ZAM45KMA8B0058678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Cuoio
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6410
  • Mileage 87,271 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MASERATI GRANTURISMO | V8 | 433HP | CONVERTIBLE | HEATED SEATS | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | VOICE COMMAND | BLUETOOTH CONNECTION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX







This sleek styling Italian GranTurismo gives your plentiful power and sharp handling makes it fun to drive. The raspy V8 engine sounds equipped with 4.7L, with output up to 433HP, 6-speed Automatic Transmission. Enjoy the stylish four seats that can fit 2 six-footer comfortably in the rear seats. For Cold weather, you will get comfy heated seats. Seats are made from special leather designed to look better as it wears, fantastic fitnfinish. Coming in Grey Exterior with elegant top-quality Champagne leather interior.







The Maserati GT comes with loads of features like Heated Seated, Bose Premium Speakers for an exceptional sound experience , Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Seats, MP3 Compatible, Parking Sensors, Memory Seat, Keyless entry, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.







For Safety 2011 Maserati GranTurismo comes with Knee, Dual Front, Side airbags, Brake Assist, Traction Control. For extra assurance know that this car has Clean Carfax.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Cupholders: Front
Rear
Panic Alarm
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
Front stabilizer bar
PADDLE SHIFTER
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Active suspension
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Wheels: alloy
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
In-Dash CD: single disc
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Subwoofer: 1
Premium brand: Bose
Memorized settings: driver seat
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front headrests: 2
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Armrests: dual front
Hard drive: 30GB
Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
Run flat tires: puncture sealing compound with electric compressor
Navigation system: voice operated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
auto delay off
reclining
self-leveling
auto on

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Nissan Murano S...
 108,999 KM
$19,800 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 3.0T qu...
 98,533 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory