2011 MASERATI GRANTURISMO | V8 | 433HP | CONVERTIBLE | HEATED SEATS | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | VOICE COMMAND | BLUETOOTH CONNECTION | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX
This sleek styling Italian GranTurismo gives your plentiful power and sharp handling makes it fun to drive. The raspy V8 engine sounds equipped with 4.7L, with output up to 433HP, 6-speed Automatic Transmission. Enjoy the stylish four seats that can fit 2 six-footer comfortably in the rear seats. For Cold weather, you will get comfy heated seats. Seats are made from special leather designed to look better as it wears, fantastic fitnfinish. Coming in Grey Exterior with elegant top-quality Champagne leather interior.
The Maserati GT comes with loads of features like Heated Seated, Bose Premium Speakers for an exceptional sound experience , Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Seats, MP3 Compatible, Parking Sensors, Memory Seat, Keyless entry, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.
For Safety 2011 Maserati GranTurismo comes with Knee, Dual Front, Side airbags, Brake Assist, Traction Control. For extra assurance know that this car has Clean Carfax.
