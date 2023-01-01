Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda CX-7

243,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda CX-7

2011 Mazda CX-7

AWD, 4 Door, Leather Sun Roof, Automatic, 3/Y Warr

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda CX-7

AWD, 4 Door, Leather Sun Roof, Automatic, 3/Y Warr

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1686527578
  2. 1686527582
  3. 1686527586
  4. 1686527590
  5. 1686527594
  6. 1686527598
  7. 1686527602
  8. 1686527606
  9. 1686527610
  10. 1686527614
  11. 1686527618
  12. 1686527622
  13. 1686527626
  14. 1686527631
  15. 1686527635
  16. 1686527639
  17. 1686527643
  18. 1686527647
  19. 1686527651
  20. 1686527655
  21. 1686527659
  22. 1686527663
  23. 1686527668
  24. 1686527672
  25. 1686527676
  26. 1686527680
  27. 1686527684
  28. 1686527688
  29. 1686527692
  30. 1686527696
  31. 1686527700
  32. 1686527704
  33. 1686527708
  34. 1686527712
  35. 1686527716
  36. 1686527720
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
243,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10054518
  • VIN: 1

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 
--   Fully Certifeid,,,   AWD
--   4 door,,,,    Leather SunRoof
--   Automatic,,,   
 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 
--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 
--     HAGGLE FREE 
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2012 BMW X5 50i, M P...
 195,000 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz S...
 163,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Outl...
 249,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory