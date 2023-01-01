2011 Mazda CX-9

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Listing ID: 10396890

10396890 Stock #: 307594

307594 VIN: JM3TB3CA0B0307594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

