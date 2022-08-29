2011 Mazda MAZDA2

$2,999 + taxes & licensing 2 4 3 , 7 0 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9208612

9208612 Stock #: 115579

115579 VIN: JM1DE1HYXB0115579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 243,704 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.