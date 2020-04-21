Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 241,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4893816
  • VIN: JM1BL1VF1B1395516
Exterior Colour
Anthracite
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTOMATIC GS BLUETOOTH AUX ALLOY WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AIRCONDITIONING CD PLAYER POWER LOCKS TWO SET OF KEYS COMES WITH 3 MONTHS FULL WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 WE ARE LOCATED AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO . PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

