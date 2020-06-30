Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Start Auto Ltd.

416-831-5583

GT

Location

434 Wilson Ave, Toronto, ON M3H 1T6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5344409
Sale Price

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Mazda 3 Hatchback GT                             

This vehicle comes fully certified and with 2 Years Gold Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty included in the price

No Accidents clean Carfax report included

Automatic Transmission, 4 Cyl. Engine, 4 Doors Hatchback 171000 Kilometers, Gray Exterior On Black Cloth Interior, Air-Condition, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Alloy rims, vehicle runs and drives good, New Front and Rear Brakes

We Are Very Limited With Parking and We Priced Our Inventory very Cheap to Move Fast, The vehicle runs and drives. Also you are welcome to bring your Mechanic to check it out before you buy it. Our Low Prices Can't Be Matched So Hurry In And Pick Your Vehicle Before it Sells

Also you can purchase this vehicle at AS-IS Condition  for cheaper price for more informations contact our office at 416-831-583

In Accordance with OMVIC Regulations if Vehicle is being sold at AS-IS Condition the following disclaimer must be displayed. THE LEGAL DEFINITION OF AS-IS" This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

All of our Cars are Car Proof Verified !

Also we take any trade in any condition and we will pay top $ for your vehicle

NO ADDITIONAL ADMINISTRATION OR HIDEN FEES

For more information and a test drive Call 416-831-5583

We are open seven days a week

Monday to Friday 10.00 am to 7.00 pm

Saturday 10.00 am to 5.00 pm               

Sunday 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Please call to make an a appointment and to check if the vehicle is available

START AUTO LTD.

434 Wilson Avenue Toronto, Ontario M3H 1T6 Located just west of Bathurst Street 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Included
AM/FM CD Player

