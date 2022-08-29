Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

197,815 KM

Details Description

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport

2011 Mazda MAZDA3
I Sport

I Sport

Location

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

197,815KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9208600
  • Stock #: 25
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF7B1483391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 197,815 KM

Vehicle Description



TXT ME FOR QUICK RESPONSE 41-559- 3308


We offer Financing 99% APPROVED !!!Bad Credit NO Problem APPROVED !!!No Credit NO Problem APPROVED !!!Cash Income NO Problem APPROVED !!!Students NO Problem APPROVED !!!On E/I NO Problem APPROVED !!!Fixed Income NO Problem APPROVED !!!Bankruptcy NO Problem APPROVED !!!New to Canada NO Problem APPROVED !!!Owe Money on you old Car NO Problem APPROVED !!!
Location: Jane & St Clair W
We buy Trade-Ins for TOP $$$$
Financing Available for this unit  Price: $ AS IS Safety Certified + $699 13% HST 
As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification available for $699. Extensive inspection and servicing included! Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 
 This vehicle is under the ownership of Kings Auto Toronto. and could be retail or wholesale from Kings Auto Toronto.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

