2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 | WAGON | 7 SEATS | NAVI |REARCAM |LEATHER |
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDDHH8HB9BA508518, WAGON, 7 PASSENGERS, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 7-Speed Automatic, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Tinted Glass, Harman/Kardon Audio System, Window Defroster, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Silver on Tan Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
+ taxes & licensing
