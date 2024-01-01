Menu
2024-01-01

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 | WAGON | 7 SEATS | NAVI |REARCAM |LEATHER |

74,000 KM

$22,900 + tax & licensing

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDDHH8HB9BA508518, WAGON, 7 PASSENGERS, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 7-Speed Automatic, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Tinted Glass, Harman/Kardon Audio System, Window Defroster, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Silver on Tan Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

74,000 KM

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
74,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDHH8HB9BA508518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDDHH8HB9BA508518, WAGON, 7 PASSENGERS, AWD, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, 7-Speed Automatic, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Doors/Mirrors/Locks, Tinted Glass, Harman/Kardon Audio System, Window Defroster, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Silver on Tan Leather, AM/FM/AUX/CD/Mp3 Player, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Side/Dual/Curtain Airbags, Auto Headlights, Heated Outside Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

