Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

182,013 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 Sport 4MATIC, AWD, NAV, CAM, BT, HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 Sport 4MATIC, AWD, NAV, CAM, BT, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

182,013KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6339785
  • Stock #: PC6436
  • VIN: WDDHF8HB1BA408404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black MB-Tex
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6436
  • Mileage 182,013 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MERCEDES E350 SEDAN | 4-MATIC | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | MEMORY MIRRORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a staple in luxury. With contrasting Chrome accents and a sport 3.5L V6 engine producing 268 Horsepower with 7-speed automatic and auto-manual. Coming in a Black Exterior and Black Leather interior. It has a Sliding Sunroof for extra light and airflow in the cabin. All Wheel Drive make Canadian Winters an absolute breeze! this is the perfect luxury Sedan for someone looking to make a statement.







This vehicle comes fully equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control, power leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, memory system (front seats, mirrors, steering wheel), heated power auto-dimming mirrors with turn signals, power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, sunroof, 8-speaker AM/FM stereo with 6-disc CD/MP3 player, Bluetooth wireless cell-phone link, trip computer, rain-sensing variable-intermittent wipers, automatic headlights and Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.







For Safety 2011 Mercedes E350 comes with Knee, Dual Front, Side airbags, Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact airbags, Brake Assist andTraction Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
Power Door Locks
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Phone
Trip Computer
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Exterior entry lights
engine oil
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Upholstery: leatherette
Satellite communications: TeleAid
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Rear headrests: 3
variable intermittent
Watts: 420
Window defogger: rear
Passenger Seat
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
reclining
power glass
12V front
12V rear
auto on
remotely operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 26,355 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 28,960 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 59,863 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory