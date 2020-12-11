2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Door Locks Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Phone Trip Computer Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear MP3 Playback 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar coolant driver seat side mirrors Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Lumbar Exterior entry lights engine oil integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Side mirrors: driver side only heated Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Tire type: all season Auxiliary audio input: MP3 Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Headlights: auto delay off Active head restraints: dual front Upholstery: leatherette Satellite communications: TeleAid Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Armrests: rear center folding with storage Easy entry: power steering wheel Grille color: chrome Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Heated windshield wiper rests Total speakers: 12 Driver attention alert system Rear headrests: 3 variable intermittent Watts: 420 Window defogger: rear Passenger Seat Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Warnings and reminders: lamp failure reclining power glass 12V front 12V rear auto on remotely operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

