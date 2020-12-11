+ taxes & licensing
2011 MERCEDES E350 SEDAN | 4-MATIC | AWD | BACKUP CAMERA | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | MEMORY MIRRORS | KEYLESS ENTRY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a staple in luxury. With contrasting Chrome accents and a sport 3.5L V6 engine producing 268 Horsepower with 7-speed automatic and auto-manual. Coming in a Black Exterior and Black Leather interior. It has a Sliding Sunroof for extra light and airflow in the cabin. All Wheel Drive make Canadian Winters an absolute breeze! this is the perfect luxury Sedan for someone looking to make a statement.
This vehicle comes fully equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control, power leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, memory system (front seats, mirrors, steering wheel), heated power auto-dimming mirrors with turn signals, power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, sunroof, 8-speaker AM/FM stereo with 6-disc CD/MP3 player, Bluetooth wireless cell-phone link, trip computer, rain-sensing variable-intermittent wipers, automatic headlights and Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.
For Safety 2011 Mercedes E350 comes with Knee, Dual Front, Side airbags, Seat-mounted driver and passenger side-impact airbags, Brake Assist andTraction Control.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4