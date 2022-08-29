$22,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9307786
- VIN: WDDHF8HB6BA373987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MERCEDES-BENZ E350 4MATIC - FINISHED IN DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC ON BROWN LEATHER - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE KEEP ASSIST - AUTOMATIC LANE RECOGNITION - ATTENTION ASSIST - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - ADAPTIVE HIGHBEAM ASSIST - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/ECONOMY MODES - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - INTELLIGENT KEY PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY - MERCEDE-BENZ LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - POWER MEMORY SEATS - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - 18" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND STEREO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 110,700KM - $22,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
