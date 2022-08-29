$14,900+ tax & licensing
647-260-0371
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900
- Listing ID: 9288940
- Stock #: 730670
- VIN: 4JGBF2FE2BA730670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGBF2FE2BA730670, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, 7-Passengers, Grey on Grey Leather, Dual Pwr. Sunroof, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Heated Steering, Pwr. Adjustable Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim., Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Board Computer Ctrls., Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome.
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
