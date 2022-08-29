Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|RUNNING BOARDS

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

NAVI|DUAL DVD|REARCAM|PANOROOF|RUNNING BOARDS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9288940
  • Stock #: 730670
  • VIN: 4JGBF2FE2BA730670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGBF2FE2BA730670, NAVIGATION, DUAL DVD, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR,  7-Passengers, Grey on Grey Leather, Dual Pwr. Sunroof, 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Satellite Radio, CD Changer, Xenon Headlights, Roof Rack, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Heated Steering, Pwr. Adjustable Steering, Wood/Titanium Trim., Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Board Computer Ctrls., Fog Lights, 4-Wheel ABS, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome.

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

