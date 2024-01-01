2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Menu
Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB4BF639264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GLK 350! 4 MATIC! AUTO! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES

ON RIMS! CURRENTLY WINTER TIRS ON ! VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!

CLEAN TITLE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

416-356-8118

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

