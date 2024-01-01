$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Premium
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GLK 350! 4 MATIC! AUTO! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! TWO COMPLETE SET OF TIRES
ON RIMS! CURRENTLY WINTER TIRS ON ! VERY GOOD BODY! NO RUST! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR!
CLEAN TITLE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
