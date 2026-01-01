$11,900+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350 4MATIC-SPORT-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350 4MATIC-SPORT-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK350 4MATIC - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKTRONIC ASSIST - SPORT PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSOR - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - 20" WHEELS - ROOF RACK - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS - WARRANTY - FINANCING AVAILABLE - $11,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
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416-252-1919