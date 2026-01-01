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<p>2011 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK350 4MATIC - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKTRONIC ASSIST - SPORT PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSOR - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - 20 WHEELS  - ROOF RACK - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AVAILABLE - $11,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p>

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 4MATIC-SPORT-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14518822

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350 4MATIC-SPORT-NAV-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB0BF697002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK350 4MATIC - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - REARVIEW CAMERA - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - PARKTRONIC ASSIST - SPORT PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSOR - POWER TAILGATE - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - 20" WHEELS  - ROOF RACK - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - 2 KEYS WITH BOOKS -  WARRANTY - FINANCING AVAILABLE - $11,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
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$11,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class