2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350 4MATIC, AWD, PARKTRONIC, SPORT PACKAGE
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9846032
- Stock #: PC9125
- VIN: WDCGG8HB3BF580157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Black MB-Tex
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MERCEDES BENZ GLK350 4MATIC | AWD | PARKTRONIC SYSTEM | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | RAIN SENSOR | PANORAMIC ROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | TRAILER COUPLING | CALCITE WHITE | ALUMINUM TRIM PIECES | FRONT HEATED SEATS | AIRCON COOLING POWER PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | SPORT PACKAGE EXTERIOR | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
With 4Matic full-time four-wheel-drive, the GLK 350 featured a 3.5-litre V-6 engine that developed 268 horsepower, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift feature.
The GLK 350 is a typical Mercedes behind the wheel. Comfort level is high, and it also came with the new Agility Control suspension setup. Briefly, this automatically adjusts the suspension to suit driving conditions. For around-town cruising and off-road situations, it eases up on the damping and gives a less harsh ride with more suspension travel than during high-speed conditions. If the driver executes tight cornering and abrupt turning maneuvers, the system tightens itself up to cope.
The 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag.
