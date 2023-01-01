Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC, AWD, PARKTRONIC, SPORT PACKAGE

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC, AWD, PARKTRONIC, SPORT PACKAGE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9846032
  • Stock #: PC9125
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3BF580157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Black MB-Tex
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9125
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MERCEDES BENZ GLK350 4MATIC | AWD | PARKTRONIC SYSTEM | MEMORY PACKAGE | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | RAIN SENSOR | PANORAMIC ROOF | CRUISE CONTROL | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | TRAILER COUPLING | CALCITE WHITE | ALUMINUM TRIM PIECES | FRONT HEATED SEATS | AIRCON COOLING POWER PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | SPORT PACKAGE EXTERIOR | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







With 4Matic full-time four-wheel-drive, the GLK 350 featured a 3.5-litre V-6 engine that developed 268 horsepower, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift feature.







The GLK 350 is a typical Mercedes behind the wheel. Comfort level is high, and it also came with the new Agility Control suspension setup. Briefly, this automatically adjusts the suspension to suit driving conditions. For around-town cruising and off-road situations, it eases up on the damping and gives a less harsh ride with more suspension travel than during high-speed conditions. If the driver executes tight cornering and abrupt turning maneuvers, the system tightens itself up to cope.







The 2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Radio: AM/FM

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Convenience

Cupholders: Front

Additional Features

Rear
3
Panic Alarm
8
low oil pressure
low fuel level
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
integrated turn signals
Vehicle immobilizer
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Satellite communications: TeleAid
Power windows: remotely operated
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Antenna type: mast
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Front suspension type: multi-link
Armrests: front center
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Watts: 600
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Total speakers: 11
Rear seat folding: flat
Axle ratio: 3.67
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Roof rails: black

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

