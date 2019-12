2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2011 MERCEDES-BENZ S550 4MATIC - JUST IN DIRECTLY FROM MERCEDES-BENZ - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - ADVANCED DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - NIGHT VIEW ASSIST - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - DISTRONIC PLUS - PRE-SAFE BRAKE - PARKTRONIC WITH ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - LEATHER AND BURL WALNUT HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED MIRRORS - 19" AMG SPORT WHEELS - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - POWER REAR SUNSHADES - SOFT CLOSE DOORS - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM - DVD SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/CD/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SD SLOT - BLUETOOTH - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 108,000KM - $24,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/