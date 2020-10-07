Menu
2011 MINI Cooper

158,000 KM

Details

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

S|PANOROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER|6 SPEED MANUAL

2011 MINI Cooper

S|PANOROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER|6 SPEED MANUAL

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138204
  • Stock #: Y23709
  • VIN: WMWSV3C54BTY23709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Two Tone Brown/Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWSV3C54BTY23709, TURBO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, S PEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, Brown on Two Tone (Black/Brown) Leather, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING:

6.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur:  09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat:  10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun:      11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4


Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

