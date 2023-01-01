Menu
2011 MINI Cooper Convertible

71,000 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
S|CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR TOP|HARMAN-KARDON

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9848276
  • Stock #: X83720
  • VIN: WMWZP3C59BTX83720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWZP3C59BTX83720,  CONVERTIBLE, TURBO, LEATHER, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, ALLOY WHEELS, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, Silver on Tan Leather,  Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

