$13,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2011 MINI Cooper Convertible
S|CONVERTIBLE|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PWR TOP|HARMAN-KARDON
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
- Listing ID: 9848276
- Stock #: X83720
- VIN: WMWZP3C59BTX83720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWZP3C59BTX83720, CONVERTIBLE, TURBO, LEATHER, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, ALLOY WHEELS, HARMAN-KARDON Premium Audio, Silver on Tan Leather, Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Push Start Button, Lthr. Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
