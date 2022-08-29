Menu
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

181,000 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

SPORTBACK|SE|LEATHER|ROOF|ALLOYS|SPOILER

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9015178
  • Stock #: 604010
  • VIN: JA32X2HU6BU604010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JA32X2HU6BU604010,  SPORTBACK, LEATHER, PWR. SUNROOF, ALLOYS, SPOILER, SECOND SET OF WINTER TIRES, BLUETOOTH, Navy Blue on Black Leather, Climate Ctrl., Carbon-Fibre Trim, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Phone Ctrls., CD Player, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

