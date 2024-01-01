2011 Nissan Juke

Menu
Low km Juke SL Awd>Intelligent Key>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls> Leather seats>Heated front seats>>Rockford fosgate stereo system>Power moon roof>Back up camera> >Navigation>Clean carfax>One owner accident free trade>Dealer maintained with all service history. Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

133,537 KM

Details Description Features

SL WELL MAINTAINED ONE OWNER TRADE!P/W,P/L,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,ALLOYS ,AWD AND MORE. VERY LOW KMS FOR THE YEAR.

SL WELL MAINTAINED ONE OWNER TRADE!P/W,P/L,LEATHER,NAVIGATION,ALLOYS ,AWD AND MORE. VERY LOW KMS FOR THE YEAR.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Used
133,537KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MVXBT018808

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 133,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km Juke SL Awd>Intelligent Key>Automatic > Alloy Wheels >Power windows and locks>Bluetooth>Steering wheel controls>
Leather seats>Heated front seats>>Rockford fosgate stereo system>Power moon roof>Back up camera> >Navigation>Clean carfax>One owner accident free trade>Dealer maintained with all service history.


Sherway Nissan in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

