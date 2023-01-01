Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Rogue

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Avai

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Rogue

AWD, Sunroof, Alloys, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty Avai

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

  1. 1688511816
  2. 1688511821
  3. 1688511828
  4. 1688511833
  5. 1688511839
  6. 1688511844
  7. 1688511849
  8. 1688511854
  9. 1688511859
  10. 1688511865
  11. 1688511869
  12. 1688511876
  13. 1688511881
  14. 1688511886
  15. 1688511891
  16. 1688511897
  17. 1688511902
  18. 1688511907
  19. 1688511912
  20. 1688511917
  21. 1688511922
  22. 1688511927
  23. 1688511932
  24. 1688511937
  25. 1688511943
  26. 1688511950
  27. 1688511954
  28. 1688511958
  29. 1688511963
  30. 1688511968
  31. 1688511972
  32. 1688511977
  33. 1688511982
  34. 1688511988
  35. 1688511992
  36. 1688511998
  37. 1688512006
  38. 1688512011
  39. 1688512016
  40. 1688512021
  41. 1688512027
  42. 1688512032
  43. 1688512037
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10141146
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV9BW288395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,

--     Fully certified.

--     AWD,,,,         Sunroof,,,,           Alloys,,,,

--     Automatic,

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

--     HAGGLE FREE

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 212,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 267,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Montana...
 189,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory